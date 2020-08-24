Watch4 & W4Free on Xumo-powered LG Channels

Watch4, the ad-supported TV on demand platform featuring movies, TV series, documentaries, news and sports available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and its sister UK service W4free, have launched in their respective territories on the XUMO-Powered service LG Channels, an ad-supported streaming TV service.



The launches follow an aggressive content acquisitions strategy that has added hundreds of curated movie titles to the services to address the increasing consumer demand for content. Advertisers have also taken notice of increased viewer engagement. From February to June 2020, usage has gone up significantly; 50 per cent over the previous year on both services.

“XUMO-Powered services have been growing rapidly in Europe and the UK since its international debut last year. Watch4 and W4Free look forward to being part of the continued growth by providing viewers with access to a vast library of entertainment, news and sports content, and all for free,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO of Watch4 and W4Free.



Consumers can access the XUMO-Powered LG Channels through LG smart TVs running webOS 4.5 or above. Smart TV owners can access Watch4 and W4Free within the internet-enabled programming guide, allowing viewers to seamlessly surf from broadcast TV to online video programming.

“International expansion remains a key driver of XUMO’s explosive growth,” added Stefan Van Engen, SVP of content partnerships and programming at XUMO. “With this partnership, Watch4 and W4Free are helping us to deliver a significant range of premium programming to millions of viewers in a region where demand for streaming content is fast accelerating.”