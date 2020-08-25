Altice Portugal on Android TV and Apple TV

Altice Portugal has launched a new set-top box for its Meo TV service, which it claims is the first in the world to enable a simultaneous Android TV and Apple TV experience.

The new Android TV box has been developed by technological unit Altice Labs with Meo’s engineering and product teams and Google.

According to the operator, the box provides access to “a more personalized, fast and intuitive TV experience”.

It also includes new features such as sharing content between various screens (smartphone, tablet, TV) and provides access to numerous applications (Google, Youtube 4K and Spotify).

The operator is marketing three quad-play packages (TV, internet, fixed and mobile telephony) with the new Android TV box, with prices ranging from €32.98/month to €54.98/month.

Last year, Meo became the first pay-TV operator in Portugal to offer its service via Apple TV.