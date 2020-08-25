Mulan £20/€22 in Europe

Disney has revealed that it will cost £19.99 to rent the live-action Mulan remake in UK homes when the movie launches on September 4th, forgoing a theatrical release. In European markets where Disney+ is present it will cost €21.99.

The price is slightly lower than the US market where it was previously announced it will cost $29.99.



Those who purchase the movie will be able to watch it as many times as they want for as long as they keep paying their subscription fee. Disney advises: “Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.”

The film was pulled from cinemas following multiple delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney chief Bob Chapek said the decision to stream the movie was “a one-off”, and that movie fans should still expect to see Disney’s other big releases in the pipeline, such as Marvel’s Black Widow and Pixars’s Soul, premiere in cinemas as normal.

Mulan has a budget of $375 million, so Disney will be hoping the TVoD model proves a success for such a key release.