Primestream joins SRT Alliance

Primestream, a provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, has joined the SRT Alliance.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, is focused on overcoming the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol. SRT is a free, open-source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality, secure, low-latency video across the public internet. With more than 400 members in the SRT Alliance and widespread industry adoption, SRT is the fastest-growing open-source streaming project.

With its Media IO live ingest, playout, and transcoding solution, Primestream has delivered a simplified solution that enables operators to integrate SRT streams into live production and distribution workflows without ever having to touch baseband video. With Media IO, operators can ingest multiple SRT streams from IP encoders, remote surveillance cameras, or drones and monitor the sources without the use of video monitors or a routing switcher. Each stream can be transcoded in real time into house formats such as AVC, H.264, XDCAM, DNxHD, or ProRes, enabling editors to preview and edit live sources on the spot.

“IP-based stream production workflows are the wave of the future for all types of media enterprises, but a critical success factor is the ability to transport high-quality, low-latency video in a secure and reliable manner,” said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO, Primestream. “That’s why we are happy to be working with the SRT Alliance in its groundbreaking efforts to create an open-source video transport protocol and to introduce SRT solutions like Media IO.”

“We’re excited that Primestream is joining the SRT Alliance,” said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, director SRT Alliance at Haivision. “By adding SRT into their suite of products, Primestream is providing its customers with flexible, robust, and easy-to-use tools to manage multiple streams from capture through to distribution.”