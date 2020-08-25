Report: Mobile advertising up 71%

August 25, 2020
Premium digital technology company PubMatic has announced that mobile advertising grew significantly in the second quarter of 2020, despite the Covid-19 economic impact.

According to PubMatic’s Q2 Quarterly Mobile Index, mobile advertising spend increased globally, rising 71 per cent over Q2 2019, and was also 8 per cent higher than Q1 2020. While mobile advertising decreased in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, it recovered more quickly than desktop advertising, showing strong growth through the end of Q2.

“We are seeing distinct consumer trends towards more mobile use, and more mobile engagement across a broader variety of apps and content formats. In light of a rapidly shifting landscape, advertisers and publishers have moved quickly to capture this momentum, while deploying strategies with an eye toward remaining nimble in the future,” said Susan Wu, director of marketing research at PubMatic.

Additional insights in the report include:

  • Mobile header bidding increased 20 per cent over last year, pushing the mobile share of total header bidding to 59 per cent in Q2. In-app advertising drove the largest increase, rising 26 per cent over last year, outpacing mobile web which grew 18 per cent.
  • Private marketplace (PMP) ad spend grew across all platforms, with in-app growing almost 5 times over pre-pandemic levels. PMPs have been popular with advertisers during the pandemic, as they offer the flexibility and value of programmatic media buying combined with more control.
  • Mobile video ad spend rose across all regions over last year and last quarter, accounting for 60 per cent of all digital video spending in the Americas.

