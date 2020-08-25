Report: Mobile advertising up 71%

Premium digital technology company PubMatic has announced that mobile advertising grew significantly in the second quarter of 2020, despite the Covid-19 economic impact.

According to PubMatic’s Q2 Quarterly Mobile Index, mobile advertising spend increased globally, rising 71 per cent over Q2 2019, and was also 8 per cent higher than Q1 2020. While mobile advertising decreased in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, it recovered more quickly than desktop advertising, showing strong growth through the end of Q2.

“We are seeing distinct consumer trends towards more mobile use, and more mobile engagement across a broader variety of apps and content formats. In light of a rapidly shifting landscape, advertisers and publishers have moved quickly to capture this momentum, while deploying strategies with an eye toward remaining nimble in the future,” said Susan Wu, director of marketing research at PubMatic.

Additional insights in the report include: