Findings from video advertising platform Unruly suggest that Connected TV (CTV) advertising performs better than linear TV across key indicators.
The company’s research investigates consumer attitudes and consumption habits around CTV during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unruly, which is part of Tremor International, surveyed nearly 1,800 US consumers in July 2020 for the study.
Previous research by Unruly showed that 42 per cent of US consumers are spending ‘a lot more time’ watching CTV content since the start of the pandemic. But as CTV content consumption continues to accelerate, marketers are trailing behind with their media plans. In 2020, 3.4 per cent of US marketers’ total ad spending will go on CTV – and that is only forecast to grow to 4.7 per cent in 2023.
One of the biggest takeaways from the research is that CTV advertising performs better than linear TV across key indicators. After seeing an ad on TV, compared to linear TV viewers, ad-supported CTV users are:
As the pandemic has rapidly accelerated the growth of CTV, Unruly says it is more important than ever before that brands understand and embrace the medium. More than one-third (35 per cent) of US consumers have tried a new ad-supported streaming service since Covid-19 began and 79 per cent will continue to do so.
Additional key findings include:
“US consumers’ pivot to CTV is an opportunity for brands to reach audiences at scale in a highly-targeted, personalised way that has, until now, not been possible,” said Terence Scroope, VP of Insights and Solutions at Unruly.
