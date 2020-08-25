Research: CTV beats linear at driving consumer behaviour

Findings from video advertising platform Unruly suggest that Connected TV (CTV) advertising performs better than linear TV across key indicators.

The company’s research investigates consumer attitudes and consumption habits around CTV during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unruly, which is part of Tremor International, surveyed nearly 1,800 US consumers in July 2020 for the study.

Previous research by Unruly showed that 42 per cent of US consumers are spending ‘a lot more time’ watching CTV content since the start of the pandemic. But as CTV content consumption continues to accelerate, marketers are trailing behind with their media plans. In 2020, 3.4 per cent of US marketers’ total ad spending will go on CTV – and that is only forecast to grow to 4.7 per cent in 2023.

One of the biggest takeaways from the research is that CTV advertising performs better than linear TV across key indicators. After seeing an ad on TV, compared to linear TV viewers, ad-supported CTV users are:

71 per cent more likely to tell a friend about a brand

53 per cent more likely to search for a brand

48 per cent more likely to have an improved opinion of the brand

52 per cent more likely to buy a product

45 per cent more likely to visit a store or website

As the pandemic has rapidly accelerated the growth of CTV, Unruly says it is more important than ever before that brands understand and embrace the medium. More than one-third (35 per cent) of US consumers have tried a new ad-supported streaming service since Covid-19 began and 79 per cent will continue to do so.

Additional key findings include:

73 per cent of US consumers say they would prefer to watch their favourite TV show for free with ads rather than pay for an ad-free experience

65 per cent actively seek ways to watch TV programmes and films free of charge

74 per cent of 35-44 year olds actively seek free ad-supported TV content, followed by 71 per cent of those ages 45-54 and 63 per cent for those 55+ – these groups were actually more likely to seek free ad-supported TV content than younger generations 25-34 year olds (62 per cent) and 18-24 year olds (57 per cent)

64 per cent of consumers in the US plan to reduce the amount they pay for TV services — 44 per cent plan to do so by reducing paid subscriptions and 42 per cent plan to cancel cable TV

“US consumers’ pivot to CTV is an opportunity for brands to reach audiences at scale in a highly-targeted, personalised way that has, until now, not been possible,” said Terence Scroope, VP of Insights and Solutions at Unruly.