SportsTribal TV AVoD service launching this winter

SportsTribal TV, a new, free ad-supported sports streaming service, offering a wide range of 24/7 sports-based entertainment channels from around the world, wil launch in late 2020.

SportsTribal TV enables traditional and non-traditional sports rights owners, niche and micro-niche sports, social creators and sports storytellers to turn their video content into professionally managed, 24/7 streaming channels for fans.

SportsTribal TV has selected Red Bee Media for its global experience and capabilities in linear channel management and global playout services. Red Bee’s broadcast-grade cloud infrastructure and managed OTT platform will be at the core of sports’ first 24/7 linear ad-supported streaming service.

SportsTribal TV will launch with a line-up of established digital sports entertainment channels initially available on mobile and web. The service will then roll out across all major connected TV and streaming platforms in 2021. As a sports AVOD specialist, SportsTribal TV is in discussions with a wide variety of global sports bodies, leagues, teams and publishers to bring a wide and diverse selection of new sports entertainment streaming channels to sports fans in the coming years.

“There are many sports organisations and content publishers who are having a hard time reaching fans and monetizing their valuable and exclusive video content. Either because they can’t attract the attention of big broadcasters or because they don’t have the financial and technical resources to launch a direct-to-consumer OTT offering themselves”, says Frank Bowe, Founder & CEO, SportsTribal TV.

He continues: “SportsTribal TV solves this problem by offering marginalised sports, rights owners and digital sports publishers their rightful place at the OTT table, turning new and existing video assets into 24/7 linear streaming channels, distributed on our ad-supported sports TV guide. Our model is based on revenue-sharing and mutual success, with no heavy upfront or running investments for our sports partners, who gain access to our global OTT distribution infrastructure. Everybody wins, including the fans who get access to their favorite sport! I am delighted to partner with Red Bee Media, pioneering a new era in free, ad-supported TV for the next generation of sports fans.”

“SportsTribal TV is a great example of how the market for streaming content is expanding and diversifying and we’re happy to be a part of this unique launch,” added Steve Nylund, CEO, Red Bee Media. “The Red Bee Managed OTT offering is perfectly suited to support a service like this, bringing high-end viewing experiences and a wide variety of content to sports fans globally, while enabling monetisation of content rights through advertising. It’s a win-win.”