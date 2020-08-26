Tokyo Paralympics facing financial hurdles

Next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Paralympics, which run shortly after the main Olympic Games, are already in trouble.

According to a report from Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the Paralympics are losing sponsor support.

While the games were postponed because of the Coronavirus, it is also the virus which has hurt the potential sponsors. NHK says it has asked 26 previously declared sponsors and reported that 5 of them have either asked their sponsorship commitments to be either reduced or cancelled.

One organisation, Japan’s Blind Judo Federation, says it has asked 150 businesses to help and has yet to secure sponsorship.