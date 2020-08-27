Plume, Technicolor digital in-home experiences partnership

Smart Home Services specialist Plume and the Connected Home Division of media and entertainment technologist Technicolor are collaborating to expand rapidly the availability of advanced Smart Home Services to broadband providers and their subscribers.

The partnership will enable Technicolor Connected Home to enrich its broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) portfolio with Plume’s Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, which combines highly-personalised front-end consumer services, and intelligent data-driven back-end support tools. At the same time, Plume will benefit from expanded market reach through access to new broadband open CPE platforms, offered by Technicolor Connected Home.

Central to the partnership is pre-integration and support of OpenSync—the fastest growing open-source framework for the smart home—on the existing and new Wi-Fi 6-based open CPEs from Technicolor Connected Home, including cable-, xDSL-, and xPON-gateways and Wi-Fi access points. Today, OpenSync powers close to one billion connected devices across approximately 19 million locations worldwide, and provides an open silicon-to-cloud framework that enables the rapid deployment and management of digital home services from the cloud.

Together with Plume’s AI-driven, scalable cloud CEM platform, service providers and consumers alike will have access to Plume’s HomePass suite, a Smart Home Services bundle designed to bring consumers control and reliability to their broadband experiences. Among many features, HomePass brings fwhole-home Adaptive WiFi, robust AI cybersecurity, advanced access and parental controls, peace-of-mind motion detection, and greater personalisation, all delivered through the highly-rated Plume App.

“This new partnership will revolutionise the subscriber’s experience across every broadband delivery platform, whether its cable, DSL or fibre and will further cement Technicolor’s position as Number 1 in the broadband CPE space,” declared Girish Naganathan, CTO at Technicolor Connected Home. “This is key as the relationship between operators and subscribers rises in importance. Consumers are counting on network service providers to help manage the growing complexity of their connected home environments.”

Network service providers deploying Technicolor Connected Home’s hardware, will also have access to Haystack—Plume’s intelligent suite of back-end operational and support tools, and data dashboards. Haystack enables customer service teams to gain a comprehensive view of a subscriber’s home network, empowering them to identify and resolve issues proactively and pre-emptively, which can greatly reduce support calls, truck rolls and ultimately subscriber churn.

Technicolor and Plume will jointly market their combined offering through Technicolor Connected Home’s HERO Partner Program, a strategic partnership initiative designed to accelerate the introduction of new innovative solutions to the service provider community.

“Today, personalised experiences are front-and-centre to meeting the evolving needs of the modern consumer,” noted Sri Nathan, Co-founder and VP Business Development at Plume. “As broadband speeds-and-feeds are no longer a material differentiator, the most progressive service providers prioritize bespoke experiences and an ever expanding set of innovative new services to delight and retain their subscribers. The Plume-Technicolor Connected Home partnership is intended to enable those leading service providers to do just that, quickly, reliably, and at scale.”

