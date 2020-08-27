Battlestar Galactica coming to iPlayer

Originally broadcast between 2004 and 2009, every episode of the acclaimed show will be available to watch on iPlayer from September 5th. The series will also begin being broadcast on BBC Two on the same day.

Battlestar Galactica is set in a distant star system where humanity is brought to the brink of extinction from a nuclear attack by a race of artificial lifeforms called Cylons. The surviving humans are hunted across space as they try to escape the pursuit of the Cylons while searching for a new place they can call home.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, commented: “Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama. It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”

Battlestar Galactica is the latest arrival to iPlayer, sitting alongside newly added boxsets like Good Trouble, Heroes, Fort Salem, The Young Offenders and Mrs. America.