Free to distribute Téléfoot

Spanish TV group Mediapro has reached an agreement with French operator Free to distribute its new football TV channel Téléfoot.
The deal comes following the group’s recent agreement swith SFR, Netflix and Bouygues.
The four year deal will allow subscribers to Freebox ADSL and Fiber to watch Téléfoot.
This is the latest step in Mediapro’s plan to achieve 3.5 million subscribers to Téléfoot and amortise the €800 million that it is investing yearly in the channel.
