Research: More viewers choosing online platforms

Since 2015, Hub Entertainment Research’s annual Decoding the Default study has tracked the TV source that consumers consider their TV ‘home base’: the source they turn on first when they’re ready to watch. This year’s study identifies viewers’ home base and the considerations that drive their choice of default.
Highlights from the study:
1) Online TV sources—including streaming on-demand services like Netflix, free services such as Pluto TV, and Virtual MVPDs such as YouTube TV—are now the TV go-to for half of all TV consumers.
2) For those who default to an online source, nearly half (23 per cent of the 50 per cent) say that online source is Netflix. In fact, Netflix, by itself, is now nearly as likely to be consumers’ TV home base as all live TV channels accessed through pay-TV combined.
3) Fewer than one in five young consumers default to live TV, down 7 points from last year. But more ominously, even among live TV’s strongest adherents—those age 55 or older—the proportion defaulting to live has dropped significantly since just last year.
4) The choice of default is driven primarily by two factors: content and ease of show discovery.
5) Why the default service matters: when consumers decide it’s time to cut back on TV services, they’re much more likely to remain loyal to their TV service default.
“We’ve seen a significant boost in streaming TV service subscriptions since the start of the pandemic in March of this year,” advises Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “But perhaps more significant than the simple increase in online subscriptions is the profound shift in consumers’ viewing behaviors generally. Instead of reaching first for the cable remote when it comes time to watch TV, more and more consumers are defining TV viewing, first and foremost, as viewing on streaming services. Whether that shift persists once the pandemic crisis has passed is, of course, the billion-dollar question,” he concludes.
