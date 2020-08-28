BT Sport increases women’s football coverage

BT Sport is preparing for its biggest season of women’s football, with more Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) matches broadcast than ever before and the season’s opening match made available to watch for free.
Over this coming season, BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch at least 22 live WSL matches. Additional coverage will feature the FA Women’s Continental League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.
BT Sport will make Aston Villa vs Manchester City – played at Villa Park – on September 5th (also live to subscribers on BT Sport 2) available to all in the UK for free via the BT Sport app, btsport.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and to any Virgin Media customer via channel 100.
During the second weekend of WSL action, BT Sport subscribers can watch Manchester United hosting Chelsea on September 6th, live on BT Sport 1, from 2pm. The following weekend, subscribers can watch West Ham United v Arsenal, on September 12th, live on BT Sport 1, from 5.10pm. BT Sport’s FA WSL football coverage will be led by presenters Clare Balding, Jules Breach, Natalie Quirk and Reshmin Chowdhury, alongside former England internationals Karen Carney and Rachel Brown Finnis, with commentators including Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.
Ahead of the new domestic club season, BT Sportwill also make this Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final between Wolfsburg and Lyon available to all in the UK for free via the same platforms outlined above.
Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It’s great to get women’s football back on BT Sport, with our recent and continuing Women’s UEFA Champions League coverage and then straight into the FA WSL next week. As part of our commitment to growing the game we are making these select games available free to all. Our coverage continues to advance BT’s commitment, as part of its long-term partnerships with each of the four UK “Home Nations” Football Associations, to inspire a new generation of girls and women to participate in football, on and off the pitch.”
