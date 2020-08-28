Data: US downstream peak traffic declines

Over 72 million homes and businesses across America subscribe to broadband delivered by cable providers. With the ongoing pandemic, these connections are more important than ever, including home Wi-Fi networks, as the nation adapts to the realities of “social distancing” and many of our daily activities have moved online.

To better explain how changing consumer demand is affecting network usage and performance, NCTA members and other providers are joining together to report key metrics during the pandemic that aim to better inform the public regarding usage trends and network performance. The industry has also made available tips for maximising the performance of home Wi-Fi networks. Companies currently reporting include: Altice, CableOne, Charter, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Mediacom, Midco and Sjoberg’s.