Eurosport & GCN boost Tour De France coverage

Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN) have partnered to bring fans every minute of every stage of the 2020 Tour de France. Taking advantage of the scale of their combined network and product offering, the Discovery-owned platforms will bring the pinnacle of live cycling to more than 75 markets worldwide.

Offering an expanded line-up of local experts, new formats and more ways to watch than ever before, the partnership will present the ultimate Tour de France experience. Fans can watch Le Tour in full on the Eurosport App, Eurosport.com and the GCN App.



This year will also see the biggest ever line-up of former professional riders and local experts to bring fans pre-race insights and post-race analysis, bringing viewers closer to the peloton. Bernie Eisel will be Eurosport’s on-site reporter alongside Ashley House and Louis-Pierre Frileux while Britain’s first ever Tour de France winner, Sir Bradley Wiggins, continues in his leading role with Eurosport International and Eurosport UK, alongside five-time stage winner Sean Kelly. Two-time champion Alberto Contador will provide viewers in Spain with his expert analysis and with five stage wins between them, Jacky Durand and David Moncoutié will front Eurosport France’s coverage. Also covering the action for Eurosport and GCN will be Dan Lloyd, with Kasten Kroon and Bobbie Traksel (Netherlands), Brian Holm and Matti Breschel (Denmark) and Roberto Vacchi (Sweden) also involved for 2020.

Wiggins said: ““Eurosport is recognised as the ‘Home of Cycling’ across Europe and it’s exciting to be part of the team covering the biggest event in our sport once again this year. Building on last year where I reported live from the heart of the peloton, I’ll be helping to bring cycling fans closer to the action by expanding The Bradley Wiggins Show with daily shows throughout the Tour – ensuring we don’t miss a moment. I’m also looking forward to again working with the talented Eurosport and GCN cycling team on The Breakaway.”

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “The return of Le Tour is a huge moment for global sport and we’ve been working tirelessly to mark this by enhancing our live and on-demand coverage and storytelling. Bringing together the power of Eurosport and GCN creates the largest cycling community in the world, meaning we are more determined than ever to deliver the ultimate Tour de France experience and offer fans the chance to engage with cycling’s biggest event however they chose. Discovery’s continued investment in technology means our multi-platform production can be delivered remotely, ensuring fans can enjoy the world-class coverage and content they expect from our brands. Eurosport and GCN will see millions of cycling fans across the world take advantage of uninterrupted live and localised coverage while enjoying exciting new formats fronted by the best local experts.”

A new and improved Highlights Factory will utilise the power, scale and reach of digital platforms to deliver the fastest on-demand race highlights content to viewers including 5-10 minute highlights and long-form highlights via the Eurosport App and GCN App; selected clips across Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, and full stage replays available via the GCN App and on Eurosport.com.

Around 3,000 local language social media posts will be published alongside 600 localised videos across Eurosport and GCN’s social platforms. Engaging customers on a deeper level, unique daily interactive digital content including quizzes and polls will also be available via the GCN App. In addition, Eurosport’s industry-leading editorial team will continue to feed fans’ passions for the sport’s best stories with around 200 local language Tour de France stories planned per market.

Eurosport and GCN will also benefit from Discovery’s continued investment in technology to ensure content can be safely and remotely produced and commentated without requiring a large on-site footprint. Event-based commentary will mean every minute of every stage will be commentated via Eurosport and GCN digital channels with more than 100 live hours commentated across Eurosport’s linear channels.

Earlier in the year, Eurosport secured an extension to its broadcast rights agreement to continue showing every minute of every stage of the Tour de France until at least 2025, with exclusive coverage in 38 markets across Europe.