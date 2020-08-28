Fastly to acquire Signal Sciences for $775m

Fastly, provider of an edge cloud platform, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Signal Sciences, for approximately $775 million (€650m) in cash and stock.

Fastly says the acquisition will expand its security portfolio at a time when security at the edge has never been more critical. Signal Sciences’ developer-first web application and API protection solutions will bolster Fastly’s existing security offerings to bring customers a unified edge security solution.

Signal Sciences’ technology combined with Fastly’s current solutions will form Fastly’s upcoming new security offering, Secure@Edge. Secure@Edge will be a unified web application and API protection solution that will power and protect companies looking to further or begin their digital transformation.

“Fastly was founded to meet developers’ need for greater visibility and control. Now, as the digital transformation movement continues to accelerate, DevOps teams are struggling with inadequate and inflexible security tools,” said Joshua Bixby, Chief Executive Officer of Fastly. “Together with Signal Sciences, we will give developers modern security tools designed for the way they work. This new solution will integrate with our Compute@Edge platform, accelerating the adoption of edge computing, while simultaneously solving for modern security challenges. We look forward to working with the talented team at Signal Sciences as we continue to innovate and deliver revolutionary security and edge-computing solutions together.”

“Our mission has always been to secure web applications and APIs through a developer-first approach. Together with Fastly, we will be able to offer enhanced protection to a broader set of customers across multiple verticals and geographies,” said Andrew Peterson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signal Sciences. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Fastly, an ideal partner who shares our values, deep technical knowledge, and commitment to extending the DevOps movement into the realm of security.”

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Fastly will acquire Signal Sciences for $200 million in cash and approximately $575 million worth of Class A Common Stock, subject to customary adjustments for transactions of this nature.

The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in 2020.