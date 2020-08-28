I’m A Celebrity relocates to Wales

ITV has announced that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity live every night on ITV from the castle this autumn. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake grueling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said “We’re extremely pleased to welcome such a large production to Wales, offering a chance to showcase a spectacular part of our country to significant audiences across the UK. We’re looking forward to working with the team on this production and hope to use this opportunity to show some of what North Wales has to offer.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this autumn.”