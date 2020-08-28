Insight TV launches on Vector in Poland

Insight TV’s 4K linear channel will launch September 1st on Vectra, Poland’s largest cable platform, reaching over 1.7 million subscribers in the region.

“Poland is an important market for Insight TV: both in terms of its size and significance ,” said Adina Gorita, Distribution Manager, Insight TV. “Vectra is a great platform partner for us and we are delighted to now be available to its subscribers in stunning 4K UHD.”

Insight TV’s 4K feed is fully localised for the Polish market. Insight TV worked with its Polish agent 2Ends Telecom to secure this distribution deal with Vectra.