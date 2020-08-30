BT TV launches Unlimited Substitutions campaign

BT is kicking off its 2020/21 season launch campaign with a host of notable football names featuring in its television advert, which it says showcases “the breadth of content and flexibility available to customers on BT TV”.

BT TV is the only place where fans will be able to switch seamlessly between BT Sport, Sky Sports (via Now TV) and Amazon Prime video, so they won’t miss a minute of the action. Fans will be able to watch all 220 televised Premier League games in one place.

BT TV has introduced a flexible TV offerin, with customers able to enjoy the Unlimited Substitutions on football packages. BT TV allows viewers to customise their package to suit their needs, meaning fans can change their sport packages every month.

The Unlimited Subs campaign launched with a TV advert on August 29th during the FA Community Shield. The ad, created by BT’s advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, included appearances from stars such as Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Bale, Carlo Ancelotti and a cameo from Rebekah Vardy alongside husband Jamie.

Dave Stratton, brand & demand generation director, said: “BT TV is the only place that football fans can effortlessly change all the football packages every month. We’re now giving control to our customers to sub on and off BT Sport, Sky Sports (via Now TV) and Amazon Prime Video. We wanted to bring this to life through a fun campaign that shows the games reaction as news of unlimited substitutions spreads through football. We know how important live sport is to fans and in increasingly uncertain times, giving our customers the ability to make unlimited substitutions is the ultimate in flexible TV. Fans can choose the sports packages they want to watch and when they want to watch them.”

The new Premier League season kicks off on September 12th.