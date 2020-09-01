Germany: DAZN launches on Vodafone’s GigaTV

DAZN, the sports streaming service, is now available on Vodafone’s GigaTV platform in Germany.

The companies say it is the “first of multiple partnerships integrations” anticipated between them as they respond to “customer demand for frictionless, richer viewing experiences”.

The DAZN app has launched on the GigaTV 4K Box for cable TV customers, and the GigaTV Net streaming box for viewers accessing TV and video over the Internet.

During the 2020-21 season, DAZN will show 45 Bundesliga matches on Fridays, Sunday lunchtimes and Mondays for the 2020-21 season in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In the UEFA Champions League, DAZN will stream 110 out of 138 matches. The following season, DAZN becomes the new ‘Home of Live Football’ in Germany. Coverage of the Bundesliga dramatically increases to 106 matches (103 exclusive) for four seasons and 122 (121 exclusive) out of 138 UEFA Champions League matches for three seasons.

Additional content on DAZN includes football from La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and MLS, as well as coverage of the NBA, NFL, MLB and WWE.

“Research shows us that pay-TV customers in Germany prefer to watch the majority of their video entertainment via their pay TV set-top-box. We appreciate that by asking them to switch to a secondary device to watch Bundesliga, Champions League or NFL has been placing an unnecessary obstacle between them and the sports they love” said Ben King, Chief Subscription Officer at DAZN Group. “In Vodafone, we have found a partner who shares our vision for providing instant and frictionless access to the best live sport. We are delighted to announce the launch of DAZN on Giga TV today. This is the first of many consumer-centric collaborations being discussed between the two companies across Europe.”

Rolf Wierig, Global Head of Entertainment & Video at Vodafone, added: “On our entertainment platform, GigaTV, we bundle TV, video and media library content and bring together the best of the services offered by our partners in the best way possible for our customers. With DAZN, we are now expanding GigaTV to include a popular live sport streaming service. It’s something our customers asked for and makes our entertainment offering on GigaTV even more attractive”.

The launch comes as DAZN prepares for the next phase of growth, with a renewed focus on existing core markets and the roll-out of its global service later this year.