VUit streaming for 200 US locals

More than 200 US stations owned by Gray Television, Meredith, Cowles Media, Heritage Broadcasting Group and Morgan Murphy Media are incorporating streaming service VUit, offering ad-supported free programming, a mix of local news programming from its TV stations, along with a range of other channels offering free content.

Those participating in VUit have committed to produce at least 12 live events a year; sports, concerts, or news specials. It expects to add up to 2,500 VUit originals per year.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more, VUit is run by Syncbak and will use Syncbak’s dynamic ad insertion technology to place commercials in the streams.

Gray has an undisclosed investment in the company.