Movistar launches 5G

Movistar has launched 5G services in Spain, with plans to reach 75 per cent coverage of the country before the end of the year.

With the move, Movistar becomes the second telco operator, after Vodafone, to launch 5G in Spain. Orange and MásMóvil are set to implement their offerings before the end of the year.

The president of Telefónica, José María-Pallete has announced that it will launch 5G services targeted at both individuals and businesses, allowing, for example, the download of films in seconds or to watch a sport event from all angles.