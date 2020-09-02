PVoD service from Zee

Indian content company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) is launching a Premium Video on Demand (PVoD) service on leading content distribution platforms.

With this new offering, consumers will now be able to watch their favourite new blockbuster releases in the comfort of their homes, along with their entire family at what Zee says is an attractive (per film) price point.

Right since its inception, keeping consumer interests at its core, ZEE says it has consistently set new trends for the industry to follow. Along with convenience for consumers, it says this new movie distribution model will enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for the film producers, enabling them to present their creative work, to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms. The service will also provide partners and platforms the opportunity to acquire and retain new customers.

“We are very excited to bring this new offering to all the movie buffs around the globe,” declared Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios. “While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like this, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages.”

“We are very excited to partner with key content distribution platforms including DTH, Cable and Telecom players globally and bring the latest Indian language movies, direct to consumers in the comfort of their homes,” added Vibha Chopra, Head – Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE.

With new releases every month, Zee aims to bring the theatres right to the consumers’ homes, offering them a quality family viewing experience. The service will also be available as ‘Zee Plex’ on ZEE5 (ZEE’s OTT Platform) in India and overseas.

The company has scheduled the launch of this all new service on its Foundation Day – October 2nd 2020.