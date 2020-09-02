TVPlayer signs Viacom deal

TVPlayer, the UK independent OTT provider, has announced a new carriage agreement with ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK), to distribute eight channels via the TVPlayer platform. The agreement consists of three pay-TV and five free-to-air VCN UK channels.

VCN UK channels set to be added to the service include public service broadcaster Channel 5 and its sister free-to-air channels 5USA, 5Star, 5Select and Paramount Network. In addition, premium channels MTV, Comedy Central and Comedy Xtra will also be made available on the platform. The deal with VCN UK will increase the number of UK free-to-air channels and premium and specialist subscription channels carried and distributed by TVPlayer to fifty. The deal will also enable TVPlayer to feature catch-up for the new VCN UK channels.

Barry Llewellyn, Managing Director, TVPlayer, said “We’re delighted to be able to offer our viewers some of ViacomCBS’s most popular channels as part of TVPlayer’s overall bouquet. We’ve listened to our viewers and we’re pleased to be in a position to offer them the programmes they want, when they want them, at an appropriate price point.”

Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP, Commercial & Content Distribution at ViacomCBS Networks International, added: “We’re always looking to support new distribution partners and to reach and engage new audiences. TVPlayer is an estalished OTT platform in the UK and we’re delighted to be providing our most recognisable brands and channels for their customers to enjoy.”