ViacomCBS appoints Jollet to lead emerging business

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced the appointment of Olivier Jollet to head up a new business unit which includes the entire digital portfolio – AVoD, SVoD, Mobile services and products as well as Advanced Advertising and VDSI – for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).

As the company embarks on an aggressive phase of digital transformation, its EMEAA division, led by Raffaele Annecchino, President, ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA (VCN EMEAA), has created a new dedicated unit to drive its digital business and capture new opportunities focused on the pay and free streaming sector, as well as mobile business, advanced advertising and ViacomCBS Digital Studios International.

As Senior Vice President Emerging Business, VCN EMEAA, Jollet will be responsible for developing and expanding the digital business across these markets reporting directly to Raffaele Annecchino.

“I am thrilled that Olivier will be taking on this new role,” said Annecchino. “Olivier’s digital expertise and entrepreneurial approach are essential to driving growth in these critical areas of the business. With digital initiatives in the region managed by Jollet, we will be ideally positioned to expand our integrated digital ecosystem while offering audiences the best of our brands, products, content and platforms.”

“It’s an honour to be appointed to this strategic role at such a critical moment for the company’s digital expansion,” said Jollet. “I thoroughly look forward to growing scale and reach in these business areas and furthering the company’s digital transformation.”

Jollet has been MD Europe for Pluto TV since 2016, where he has led the strategy and business development for Europe. Prior to his engagement at Pluto TV, Jollet worked at Watchever and Universal Music.