AMC Networks channels on Antenna Hungária

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE), and Hungary’s state-owned broadcast operator Antenna Hungária have announced a multi-year, long term channel distribution agreement to launch AMCNI CNE’s entire portfolio on all of the major service provider’s line-up.

The partnership will also see all of AMCNI CNE’s television channels available in Antenna Hungária’s MinDigTV Extra subscription package as of September 6th. Additionally, the landmark deal makes all AMCNI CNE’s channels’ programming available to viewers across multiple devices.

Levente Málnay, EVP of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Antenna Hungária and expand the reach of our award-winning, popular content and channels to Hungarian audiences. Through our expanded distribution partnership, we continue to offer viewers more opportunities and more access to our outstanding, premium programming.”

With this new agreement, the number of AMCNI CNE channels doubles in the digital terrestrial television service of MinDigTV Extra: new additions include Minimax, JimJam, Sport2, Filmcafé, Film Mánia, CBS Reality and Extreme Sports, while AMC, Spektrum Home, Sport1, Spektrum and TV Paprika continue to be available.