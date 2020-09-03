Analyst: DirecTV losing subs at 18% annually

While the market assesses the probability of AT&T divesting its 100 per cent ownership of DirecTV, it is clear that there are currently more questions than answers.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson (MN), in a note to clients, sum up AT&T’s significant dilemma, and say that the key problem is one of valuation for DirecTV: “DirecTV’s subscriber base is declining at the astounding rate of 18 per cent year-over-year. And earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is, similarly, falling in the high teens as of last quarter […] Even merged with Dish, pro forma subscriber losses for the two combined would be running at 15 per cent per year.”

MN add that it is all but impossible to lever a business shrinking that quickly. They say an exit from the investment via an IPO or sale to someone else down the road cannot be ensured.

“The only way for a potential buyer to meet a reasonable return hurdle in that scenario would be to get in at a very low entry multiple,” argued Moffett. “That leaves a rather small needle for AT&T to thread. After operating leases, pension obligations, and post-retirement health benefits, AT&T is levered at close to 3.5 times EBITDA, a leverage ratio that is already well out of range for an investment grade issuer with falling revenue and EBITDA. Any DirecTV sale at a multiple lower than their leverage ratio would make their leverage ratio worse, not better. That’s simply not an option.”

Peter Supino, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, asked whether any DirecTV future could be achieved without Charlie Ergen’s Dish pay-TV network in the plan. “Without a synergy enhanced bid, we believe a potential sale of DirecTV will dilute AT&T’s dividend/free cash flow ratio from about 60 per cent to about 68 per cent. However, shedding DirecTV could enhance AT&T’s revenue growth rate by more than 1 per cent, making a higher payout ratio more tenable.”

MN was also sceptical about some of the names mentioned as potential buyers, saying: “”Speculation from a year ago even featured the same potential buyers, most notably Apollo,” a private equity firm that the Wall Street Journal mentioned in a Friday report. “To be sure, no one could argue that AT&T wouldn’t be better off without the albatross that is DirecTV. But we’ve been sceptics about the feasibility of a deal … and we still are.”