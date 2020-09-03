Channel 4 appoints Djurdjevic as CRO

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s CEO, has announced the appointment of Veriça Djurdjevic, currently CEO of PHD UK, as the organisation’s Chief Revenue Officer.

In this newly created role reporting directly to the CEO, Djurdjevic will have overall responsibility for all of Channel 4’s key commercial revenue streams, with a particular focus on diversifying and growing new revenues which leverage the different ways audiences are now watching content and consuming advertising. She will be part of the Channel 4 Executive team and will lead the channel’s commercial team, which is focused on using creative and digital innovation to deliver Channel 4’s unique and valuable audiences at scale.

Djurdjevic has over 20-years’ experience in the advertising industry. As CEO of PHD UK she has refocused the business on its founding challenger brand spirit, leading the agency through transformative growth and new business wins – including Stars Group and HSBC,

Mahon said: “Veriça has an incredibly impressive track record within the agency world but more than that, she is a passionate and creative leader of people. I’m delighted to have secured someone of her calibre to join our executive team at such a crucial time. I have no doubt she is the right person to drive forward our commercial business and help us continue to grow new revenue streams in an increasingly digitally focused market.”

Djurdjevic said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Channel 4 at such a pivotal moment. The market and consumers are changing, and Channel 4 is extremely well positioned to capitalise on the new opportunities presented by the changing landscape. I look forward to working with the team, and with advertisers and partners to create new and different ways of engaging audiences.”

Djurdjevic will join Channel 4 in November. She succeeds Jonathan Allan, who as Chief Commercial Officer led the revenue and sales business for Channel 4 for over eight years before being appointed Chief Operating Officer in January 2020. Matt Salmon will continue as Interim Sales Director and hand over to Djurdjevic when she arrives.