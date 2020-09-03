Charlotte Moore appointed to BBC Board

Having been an unsuccessful runner in the race to become the Corporation’s director-general, Charlotte Moore has been named BBC Chief Content Officer and is joining the BBC Board.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Charlotte Moore to the BBC Board,” declared BBC Chairman, Sir David Clementi. “Charlotte has made a huge success of bringing audiences to our television portfolio – resulting in record breaking figures for iPlayer and ensuring the BBC can reach audiences beyond the critical linear channels. She will do a brilliant job as Chief Content Officer and be an important asset to the BBC Board.”

As Chief Content Officer, Moore will be the senior leader for BBC content and audiences across all genres and platforms, with the exception of News and Nations and Regions.

The Chief Content Officer’s responsibilities include:

Television commissioning for all BBC network TV channels and BBC iPlayer

Radio commissioning and production for all ten national radio networks and BBC Sounds

Multi-platform commissioning and production for all children’s and education content

BBC Proms and Orchestras

As Chief Content Officer, Moore will be the creative lead and set the strategy for BBC TV, Network Radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, across all key genres and platforms. She will lead the Channel and Station Controllers and set an editorial strategy which reflects the diversity of all the BBC’s audiences.

In July 2016, Moore became Director, BBC Content and Controller of BBC One. She was responsible for the creative vision across the portfolio of channels, BBC iPlayer and genres and took on oversight of BBC Sport.

In January 2016, Moore was appointed Controller of TV Channels and iPlayer, where she was the creative, editorial and strategic lead for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, ensuring the channels work in a complementary way while enhancing their distinctive positioning.

Moore has been Controller of BBC One since June 2013. Under her leadership, BBC One enhanced its position as the nation’s most popular TV channel.

Moore spent the early part of 2013 as Acting Controller of BBC Daytime Television. Prior to that she was the BBC’s Commissioning Editor of Documentaries from 2009, where she was responsible for strategy and commissioning for in-house and independents across all four channels.

Moore transformed the genre to produce a huge breadth of original programming, seeking out the best talent to bring the most compelling and inspiring documentary content to a broad audience. From Bafta-winning titles Protecting Our Children, 7/7 One Day In London, Between Life and Death, The Great British Bake Off, Terry Pratchett’s Choosing To Die, The Choir and Welcome To Lagos to hit series such as Inside Claridges, The Call Centre, Lambing Live and The Tube.

She joined the BBC in 2006 as Commissioning Executive for Documentaries. Prior to joining the BBC, Moore was Director of Contemporary Factual at IWC Media, focusing on high-profile contemporary narrative documentaries and series for all the major UK channels, including BBC Two’s landmark series Stephen Fry: The Secret Life Of A Manic Depressive.