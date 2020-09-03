Discovery streamlines EMEA operation

Discovery has announced it is aligning several of its operating markets in EMEA to improve strategic focus and enable further investment in its D2C businesses.

“We are working systematically to rationalise our operation and find synergies and efficiencies across our EMEA business. We have come a long way over the years and with this restructuring we have defined a clear path towards a leaner operating model, where we utilise the best competence across markets. By combining knowhow and leveraging our scale, we will be able to streamline decision making and operate with greater speed and focus towards future business opportunities”, said Kasia Kieli, President and MD of EMEA.

In the new EMEA operation James Gibbons’ portfolio is realigned to encompass the Nordic markets in addition to the UK markets, and Gibbons becomes GM UK & Nordics. The Nordic markets will be unified under the leadership of Nicklas Norrby. Norrby has been in charge of the Swedish business since 2019 and will now report directly to James Gibbons.

Benelux will be unified with Germany under the leadership of GM Germany & Benelux Susanne Aigner, while Spain and France will be unified under the leadership of GM Iberia & France, Antonio Ruiz. Jamie Cooke will take on a new combined role for Russia, CEEMCA, MEA & pay-TV, and will continue to cover maternity leave for Victoria Davies. Cooke comes from the role as SVP Chief of Staff EMEA.

Leah Hooper will be taking the role of SVP D2C Growth & Strategy International, and Espen Skoland is named SVP Communications for EMEA.

CEO of TVN, Piotr Korycki has announced his departure from Discovery. He will not be replaced as Kasia Kieli, President and MD of EMEA, will take a leadership role of the Polish television network herself.