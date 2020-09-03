FCC announces mid-band auction winners

The US’s Federal Communications Commission has released the results of the recently-concluded auction of 70 megahertz of Priority Access Licenses (PALs) in the 3550-3650 MHz band for 5G. The auction made available the greatest number of spectrum licences ever in a single FCC auction.
Auction 105 gross proceeds reached $4,585,663,345, with net proceeds totalling $4,543,232,339. A total of 228 bidders won 20,625 of 22,631, or more than 91.1 per cent, of available licences.
The five bidders with the largest total winning bid amounts were as follows:
|Bidder
|Total Winning Bids
|Verizon Wireless Network Procurement LP
|$1,893,791,991
|Wetterhorn Wireless LLC
|$912,939,410
|Spectrum Wireless Holdings, LLC
|$464,251,209
|XF Wireless Investment, LLC
|$458,725,900
|Cox Communications, Inc.
|$212,805,412
The five bidders winning the largest number of licences were as follows:
|Bidder
|Number of PALs Won
|Wetterhorn Wireless LLC
|5,492
|SAL Spectrum, LLC
|1,569
|AMG Technology Investment Group, LLC
|1,072
|Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-in-Possession
|1,014
|XF Wireless Investment, LLC
|830
