FCC announces mid-band auction winners

The US’s Federal Communications Commission has released the results of the recently-concluded auction of 70 megahertz of Priority Access Licenses (PALs) in the 3550-3650 MHz band for 5G. The auction made available the greatest number of spectrum licences ever in a single FCC auction.

Auction 105 gross proceeds reached $4,585,663,345, with net proceeds totalling $4,543,232,339. A total of 228 bidders won 20,625 of 22,631, or more than 91.1 per cent, of available licences.

The five bidders with the largest total winning bid amounts were as follows:

Bidder Total Winning Bids Verizon Wireless Network Procurement LP $1,893,791,991 Wetterhorn Wireless LLC $912,939,410 Spectrum Wireless Holdings, LLC $464,251,209 XF Wireless Investment, LLC $458,725,900 Cox Communications, Inc. $212,805,412

The five bidders winning the largest number of licences were as follows: