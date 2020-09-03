Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a deal to create exclusive content for Netflix.

It comes after the couple made the announcement at the start of the year that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be producing a number of projects for the streaming platform, including scripted series, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

In a statement, the couple said: “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Several projects are already in development, including a nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive and chief content officer of Netflix, said Harry and Meghan had “inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership”.

He added: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.