Portuguese operators seek level playing field

The Portuguese Association of Electronic Communications Operators (Apritel) has requested a “level playing field” between TV channels and on-demand services.

Apritel Secretary-General, Pedro Mota Soares, stressed the need to ensure that all national and foreign operators operating in Portugal, “under the jurisdiction of other states”, have “the same responsibilities and the same obligations”.

He made the statements during a Parliamentary hearing on the transposition of the European directive on the “provision of audiovisual media services”, which aims to regulate TV and VoD services such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon.

According to Soares, “there are no reasons to justify a differentiated treatment” between national and foreign providers, regarding their obligations on investment, advertising rules, the protection of minors and consumer transparency.

He signalled the need to guarantee “supervision mechanisms for verification if these providers are complying with national law obligations”.

Soares also warned of the impossibility of applying to all operators the obligation regarding the 30 per cent European production quota and proposed an adaptation period.

Apritel brings together leading telecommunications operators such as Altice Portugal, NOS, Nowo and Vodafone Portugal.