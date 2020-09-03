Roku Express launches in Brazil

Streaming platform Roku has unveiled Roku Express, the company’s first streaming device in Brazil. The Roku Express transforms most traditional TVs into a Smart TV and is set to be available in stores in the upcoming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to launch the first Roku streaming player in Brazil,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of international at Roku. “We entered Brazil in January with the AOC Roku TV and are thrilled to expand our product offering with the Roku Express, which will bring an affordable streaming experience to even more consumers in Brazil.”

The Roku Express can be connected to most traditional TVs via HDMI to convert it into a smart TV with Roku’s operating system, offering consumers an intuitive home screen and access to 100,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free and paid streaming channels.