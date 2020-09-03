Samanes appointed head of Mediapro Peru

Alejandro Samanes Prat has joined the Mediapro Group as head of Mediapro Peru.

Samanes was the CEO in Latin America of the Secuoya Group, before which he managed Murcia regional television network; He was also the founder and CEO of Trece (13 TV) and General Director of the Spanish national network Popular TV.

The incorporation of Samanes boosts the Group’s initiative in establishing Mediapro Peru as a major audiovisual production centre, consolidating the company as one of the region’s benchmark centres after being appointed Host Broadcaster of the XVIII edition of the Pan American Games and the VI edition of the Parapan American Games Lima 2019, the largest sporting competition on the American continent.