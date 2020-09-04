Class Action Park draws big for HBO Max

The new HBO Max Original documentary Class Action Park has been the #1 movie on the US streaming platform since it debuted on August 27th. It is also the most popular title across the entire HBO Max catalogue among new subscribers, and ranks #3 among all subscribers behind the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at #1 and #2, respectively.

The term “Action Park” is seeing a significant surge in search volume following the release of the film, eclipsing current search volumes for The Big Bang Theory and approaching the same search volume as Friends, indicating strong interest in the new film.

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time.