Irdeto, IBM launch watermarking solution

Irdeto and IBM launch industry’s first pre-integrated solution for video file transfer and forensic watermarking

Irdeto, a specialist in digital platform security, has announced the integration of Irdeto TraceMark for Distribution, a watermarking solution for content owners, post-production studios, and content aggregators, with IBM’s Aspera on Cloud, the file transfer solution.

The companies say that the combined solution “offers the film industry a fast to market, easy to implement, and affordable solution towards the fight against piracy”.

Irdeto and IBM’s pre-integrated solution sets a new standard in the movie industry by solving a long-standing industry challenge of having two separate workflows to transfer and watermark files. The full integration of TraceMark and Aspera on Cloud eliminates the need for costly integrations of the two workflows and is replaced with fast deployments that scale to any number of distributed files and downloads.

In addition, Irdeto has introduced a new, ‘pay-for-use’ model that enables customers to pay for the number of files they watermark, rather than having a ‘one-size fits all’ annual fee.