Premier League terminates £564m China TV deal

The Premier League has cancelled its £564 million (€633.1m) TV rights contract in China two years early, creating a major financial hole as football struggles to retain its revenues through the pandemic.

China was the English top flight’s most lucrative overseas television rights territory, with a three-season deal agreed in 2019.

The ending of the deal with the digital broadcaster PPTV, a division of the Chinese conglomerate Suning Holdings, for unpaid money owed under the contract, follows reports last month that the company had withheld a £160 milion instalment that was due in March.

In a statement, the league said: “The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage. ”

It is widely reported that the reason for the termination was financial, not political. Despite offering to extend the deal under new terms, PPTV believes the product is no longer worth what they initially agreed to pay, amid the disruption of schedules and the prospect of empty, or only partially filled, stadiums.