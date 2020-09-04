SES distributes local channels in Central America with SES-6

Grupo A, a media consortium based in Guatemala City, has partnered with SES, the specialist in global content connectivity solutions, and Trabroadcast, a local integrator for several TV stations in Guatemala and Honduras, to provide a full suite of managed services to broadcast two local free-to-air channels, Canal Antigua and Conectados con Dios TV, to viewers across Guatemala via the SES-6 satellite.

Under the agreement, Trabroadcast will be broadcasting the TV channels through their teleport in Guatemala and using a multiplex turnkey service on the SES-6 satellite. Instead of having SES uplink the signal from its teleport to the free-to-air satellite platform on SES-6, Trabroadcast SA will do its own uplinking, ensuring high quality and availability of image and sound, without added investment in infrastructure.

Canal Antigua offers a programme portfolio that provides national news, analysis, as well as spaces for debate and opinion, supported by a global strategic alliance with CNN. Conectados con Dios TV is a channel focusing on religious content.

“Changing satellite infrastructure can be a daunting task, especially after being used to a platform for many years. However, thanks to SES and Trabroadcast SA this change to SES-6 has been made with exceptional ease and without affecting our customers and end viewers,” said Luis Carlos Hun, Operations Director at Canal Antigua. “By transferring our signal to SES-6, we expect to continue expanding our reach to Central and South America, and even Europe.”

“TRA Broadcast SA is currently working with key clients in the region that will soon benefit from uploading their video signal to the SES-6 satellite as a turnkey service,” said Maynor Deras, General Manager at Trabroadcast SA. “This service is also enabling clients already serviced via the SES-6 satellite, ensuring 100% cable head-end penetration.”

“We are very excited to deliver these channels and partner with local players to enable superior viewing experiences for audiences in the region,” said Jurandir Pitsch, Vice President, Sales and Market Development SES Video for Latin America and Caribbean. “Our goal is to help broadcasters and content owners to offer the best TV offering to the largest possible number of viewers. Today, SES reaches over 42 million households in Latin America, demonstrating satellite’s unparalleled reach in the region.”

SES-6 offers enhanced coverage over the Americas, delivering rich viewing experiences either through direct satellite TV broadcast or indirectly through cable TV head-ends.