Virgin Media adds YouTube Kids to TV platform

Virgin Media has added YouTube Kids to its TV platform.

The app, which is available to all Virgin Media customers with a V6 set top box, allows parents to customise the experience to suit their children’s needs and preferences. This includes different content settings for preschoolers, younger, or older kids, and the ability to block unsuitable content.

Parents can also choose to select content to make available to their kids. The launch of the app will provide parents more ways to keep their kids entertained.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “It’s great to add another hugely popular app to our TV platform with YouTube Kids joining our roster of entertainment apps. YouTube Kids provides parents with greater confidence and control of the things that their children watch. This brings more age-appropriate content to our platform for our younger viewers, and adds to our already mega kids offer of popular channels and 1000’s of episodes of on-demand shows.”