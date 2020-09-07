Apple hires ex-Disney, Quibi exec

Apple has hired Tim Connolly to work on its Apple TV+ service.

According to The Telegraph, Connolly has joined Apple in an unspecified role within the company’s video services, but will likely be working on increasing the number of Apple TV channels, as well as creating more bundled deals.

Connolly previously worked at Disney where he was responsible for digital and new product development. After Disney, Connolly spent four years at US streaming service Hulu before most recently being hired to work on partnerships and advertising for short-form content platform Quibi.