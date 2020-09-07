ChinaSat profits tumble

ChinaSat has reported a 3.9 per cent decline in revenues and 8 per cent decline in net profits for H1/2020 compared to H1/2019. Revenues for the half-year slid from RMB 1.31 billion (€162.2m) to RMB 1.26 billion, with profit dropping from RMB 208 million to RMB 191 million.

The company says its highlights for the half-year include China’s first “5G + 8K + Satellite” live video broadcast, as well as increased emphasis on the company’s maritime satcom service, “Haixingtong” managed by ChinaSat subsidiary SinoSat. The company also completed the first successful Ka-band-connected passenger flight during the half-year.

ChinaSat’s market cap remains above RMB 90 billion, but this is a about an extremely high ~35-40x revenues.

ChinaSat operates at various orbital locations including 98 degrees East and 115.5 degrees East.

Last year it lost a craft (ChinaSat 18, launched in August 2019) which is stuck in a geostationary transfer orbit and not in its correct position having lost all electrical power. It filed an insurance claim of some $250 million. Viasat of California had entered into a pre-launch contract with ChinaSat to use capacity on ChinaSat 18 as part of Visat’s global coverage.

ChinaSat, is a subsidiary of the China Aerospace and Science Technology Corporation (CASC).