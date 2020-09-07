Crunchyroll, Adult Swim partner on Shenmue anime

Crunchyroll has announced that an anime adaptation of the celebrated Shenmue game series is currently in production.

The third Crunchyroll and Adult Swim collaboration, based on the Sega game series, will be a 13 episode series with animation production from Telecom Animation Film (Tower of God, Lupin the Third: Part 5), directed by Chikara Sakurai (Magimoji Rurumo, One-Punch Man). Shenmue creator and game designer Yu Suzuki will act as Executive Producer for the project.

Further details will be released at a later date.

The original Shenmue game for the Sega Dreamcast was released in 1999, with the sequel Shenmue II coming out two years later. Shenmue III was released 18 years later in November 2019, after raising $6 million in a Kickstarter campaign that launched in 2015.