MTV Play signs inclusive deal with O2

ViacomCBS Networks UK has announced a new partnership between MTV Play and O2. As part of the deal, O2 customers will be offered the SVoD D2C streaming app free of charge for three months, as part of their existing mobile network subscriptions.

O2 subscribers are now able to watch hundreds of hours’ worth of MTV Play’s long form episodic and short form content on-demand, via Priority, O2’s rewards platform.

MTV Play houses current, premiering MTV shows and full boxsets of library titles, in addition to a live linear stream of MTV UK and original short form digital series. Key titles available include flagship shows Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore, Teen Mom, Catfish and nostalgic favourites such as The Hills.

“Partnerships are fundamental to our model and essential for reaching new audiences, so we’re pleased to have struck this deal for MTV Play with one of the UK’s most prominent mobile networks,” Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP, Commercial & Content Distribution at ViacomCBS Networks International said. “MTV Play will enable O2 customers to enjoy MTV’s premium content as and when they choose. The app continues to grow its viewership, reflecting the popularity of the youth-focused, reality programming available.”