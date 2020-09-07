NFL and YouTube sign new carriage agreement

NFL Media and YouTube TV have announced a new carriage agreement to bring the two NFL-based channels to YouTube TV subscribers in the US, ahead of the new season that kicks off on September 11th.

NFL Network is available on YouTube TV’s base package. NFL RedZone is also available now, as part of YouTube TV’s new add-on package, Sports Plus, which launched last week. Host Scott Hanson will be delivering every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season beginning September 13th.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL’s 2020 season,” NFL Media EVP and chief operating officer Hans Schroeder said. “The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we’re pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel line-up.”

“Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we’re thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package,” YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling said. “This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members.”