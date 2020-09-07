ODMedia, SchröderMedia distribution deal

ODMedia Group, the Dutch content services company and specialist in media processing and aggregation for on-demand media, has signed a deal with German content distributor SchröderMedia that will bring their extensive library of titles to global digital exploitation.

With a library of over 2200 titles, including classics and popular titles such as Anne Frank, Hexe Lilli, Get the Dance, or Why we are Creative, SchröderMedia is an established distributor of feature films, TV productions and documentaries in German-speaking countries.

Under the deal, ODMedia will represent SchröderMedia as an aggregator for all global OTT platforms, providing digital-rights management, monetisation, design, target audience development, cross-promotion, and managing SchröderMedia’s catalogue for TVoD / EST, SVoD and AVoD.

“SchröderMedia is an established and notable content partner in Germany with a vast globally available catalogue for all genres. We couldn’t be more pleased to be the one-stop solution for their global digital expansion,” said Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO of ODMedia Group.

“The continued successful expansion of ODMedia Group has made them the ideal partner for us. For our German distribution as well as our global digital distribution,” said Arnold Scheele, Director Digital Sales & Acquisition, Marketing & PR, Business Development at SchröderMedia. “Their knowledge of the worldwide digital market will allow us to make our titles available in our home market as well as worldwide.”