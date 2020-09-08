BT Sport app on Fire TV, Android TV, Roku

The BT Sport is now available on Fire TV, Android TV, Roku streaming players and Roku TV models.

The launch comes in time for the new Premier League season which kicks off this weekend, with BT Sport also bringing fans coverage of Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, WWE and UFC, the BT Sport App is now available on a range of large screen devices and platforms which also include Samsung smart TV, NOW TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

BT Sport customers who have the necessary BT subscription plus a 4K capable Fire TV, Roku streaming device, or, one of the 4K devices running Android TV such as selected TV sets manufactured by brands including Sony, Phillips, TCL, Sharp, Cello and JVC, will be able to access BT Sport Ultimate, a channel providing regular live sport in full 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport, commented: “BT continues to connect more viewers to BT Sport content, leading the market with innovative ways to watch. Sports fans can expect more exciting innovations over the coming new football and rugby seasons.”

Existing BT Sport customers with access to the app for large screen devices can access BT Sport on the new devices and platforms at no extra cost, allowing them to watch live, catch-up and on-demand sport, and, have a second screen to watch two livestreams simultaneously.