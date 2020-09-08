Euskaltel, Adamo FTTH deal

From David Del Valle in Madrid
September 8, 2020
Spain’s fifth largest operator Euskaltel has signed an agreement with Adamo, which has a large presence in rural areas, to strengthen its FTTH network with an additional one million homes.

The agreement will allow Euskaltel to significantly break into Catalonia – where Adamo has a big presence – as well as Madrid and many rural areas with low density populations.

All Euskaltel’s brands – Virgin Telco, R, Telecable – will benefit from Adamo’s FTTH network throughout Spain, adding another half a million of homes from the new network that Adamo, owned by the Investment Fund EQT, is building in the country.


