Pluto TV now available via web browser

Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, is now enabling viewers in the UK, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to watch live channels and on-demand content directly through the Pluto TV website via their preferred web browser on all Internet-enabled devices.

All major browser applications, from Safari to Chrome and Firefox are compatible with Pluto TV’s programming. Pluto TV is subscription free and does not require a login to access its growing library of over 100 channels. To watch Pluto TV via web browser, users simply need to access Pluto.tv and press play.

“Pluto TV has grown consistently since it launched outside of the US two years ago. In Europe and the UK, we’ve increased both our user base and our channel offering on a monthly basis,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President Studios and Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International. “Now, with browser access, anyone who wants to enjoy Pluto TV’s premium channels can do so even more easily than before. This is an important feature, as we aim to continue to grow our offering in Europe, the UK and beyond.”



In addition to its new browser accessibility, Pluto TV is available for its UK viewers via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Virgin Media, NowTV and as a mobile app in the App Store and Google Play Store.