Prime Video could bid for Eight Nations rugby

Amazon is reportedly considering bidding for the rights to the Eight Nations rugby tournament to boost sporting content on its Prime Video streaming platform.

The tournament, which is taking place in November replacing the traditional autumn tours, is up for grabs with Sky Sport’s long-term deal expiring.

The Daily Mail reports that Amazon is looking at a one-off, multi-million pound deal for the event rights in an effort to boost Prime subscriptions ahead of Christmas. Live Premier League football on Prime Video proved a big draw last Christmas.

Six Nations said in a statement: “Six Nations are busy finalising the arrangements for the autumn competition including match operations, fixture scheduling and broadcasting. An announcement will be made in due course when all elements are finalised.”